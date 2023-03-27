Gas prices slightly rise over the past week in Ga., S.C.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have shown a slight increase over the past week.

The average price in Georgia has stayed the same at $3.22 per gallon, over the past week, according to AAA.

Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.25, up 5 cents in a week, according to AAA.

However, Georgia’s average gas price is still 22 cents below the national average, according to AAA.

Meanwhile, the average in South Carolina is $3.16, up 4 cents from last week.

According to AAA, Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas prices are at the average of $3.20, up by 2 cents in the past week.

According to AAA, the national average gas price has stayed the same over the past week at $3.44 per gallon.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan, says, “The national average price of gasoline has seen little overall change over the last week, with big decreases in states like Colorado and Ohio offset by large increases in Arizona and North Carolina. While more states saw declines than increases, any downward trends are still likely to be temporary and not necessarily long lasting.”

“We may be seeing a return to seasonal trends in demand with warmer weather and longer days,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, “But waffling oil prices could mitigate any increase at the pump for now.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand increased from $8.59 million to $8.96 million last week.

