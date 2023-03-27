Funeral set Saturday for murdered Augusta mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Services are planned this week for a woman who authorities say was shot to death by her husband after a long history of trouble between the couple.
A funeral is set for Commen Schultz at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 2127 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Viewing is planned from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road.
Friends say she was so full of grace and determination that you’d never know the turmoil of her home life – domestic violence, court orders and fights.
Deputies say the 48-year-old mom was shot late March 15 in the 200 block of Brandywine Place by her husband, Shawn Gunn.
Law enforcement reports show there were years of conflicts between the couple.
Gunn was taken into custody after a shoot-out with deputies. He’s now being held in Richmond County jail on a charge of murder as well as other offenses.
