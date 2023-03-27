Funeral set Saturday for murdered Augusta mom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Services are planned this week for a woman who authorities say was shot to death by her husband after a long history of trouble between the couple.

A funeral is set for Commen Schultz at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 2127 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Viewing is planned from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road.

Friends say she was so full of grace and determination that you’d never know the turmoil of her home life – domestic violence, court orders and fights.

MORE COVERAGE:

Deputies say the 48-year-old mom was shot late March 15 in the 200 block of Brandywine Place by her husband, Shawn Gunn .

Law enforcement reports show there were years of conflicts between the couple .

Gunn was taken into custody after a shoot-out with deputies. He’s now being held in Richmond County jail on a charge of murder as well as other offenses.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.