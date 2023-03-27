FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ISSUED | The latest from Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for western CSRA until 4:00 a.m. for the possibility of damaging wind, quarter size or larger hail, and isolated tornadoes.

A long line of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms lined up along a stationary front Sunday morning and dumped heavy rain over the same locations. Another wave of is moving along the stationary front tonight and will need to be watched for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms overnight into Monday morning. Overnight lows will be in the lower to middle 60s with winds from the southwest at 2 to 7 mph.

FIRST ALERT in effect tonight through early Monday. Severe storms will be possible. Stay weather aware!

After a wet start to the day Monday, drier weather moves in for the late afternoon when we will see partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s. Winds will be from the west at 7 to 12 mph.

A second cold front moves into the area Tuesday that will unclog the pipeline, so to speak, and bring a brief shot of cooler and drier than average weather Wednesday through Friday. There may be a stray shower along that front Tuesday, but we do not expect a lot of rain with that system.

Sunny skies return Wednesday through Friday with chilly mornings and mild to warm afternoons. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s Wednesday, middle 70s Thursday, warming into the lower 80s by Friday. Morning lows will be in the middle 40s Wednesday, lower 40s Thursday, and lower to middle 50s Friday.

We will be watching for another chance of rain to return by next Saturday when highs are expected to be around 80 degrees.

