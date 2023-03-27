Enjoy local artists during the annual Aiken Art Walk

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With spring here now, there will be various events to add to your calendar, including the annual Aiken Art Walk.

The Aiken Parks and Recreation Department announces the 2023 event will be April 4 from 5-8 p.m. throughout downtown Aiken on Laurens, Hayne and Pendleton streets.

The event showcases visual and performing artists, farmers and artisans, arts organizations, and more. There will be at least 50 artisans along with pop-up shops and performances.

City tourism coordinator Sheri Clemons says the Aiken Art Walk is a free, self-guided walking tour of Aiken’s shops featuring more than 50 artists and eight performers.

Many local shops will open late during the Aiken Art Walk, and there’s a variety of fantastic dining options downtown.

“This family-friendly event is for art enthusiasts, visitors, and the community who want to enjoy the vibrant arts culture downtown Aiken,” Clemons said.

There will also be a kids’ zone featuring face painting, inflatables, rock painting, children’s books and carnival snacks.

You can view and purchase artwork while you enjoy live music performances and participate in interactive art experiences.

Artwork that will be showcased includes paintings, photography, wood craft, laser art, tie-dye art, jewelry, household items and decorations, and more.

The event is free for all ages, to learn more check out the Aiken Art Walk website or the event Facebook page.

