Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Strong storms likely through this morning. Scattered storms continue Monday afternoon.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a wet start with showers and storms this morning, drier weather moves in later this afternoon with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

A second cold front moves into the area Tuesday that will unclog the pipeline, so to speak, and bring a brief shot of cooler and drier than average weather Wednesday through Friday. There may be a stray shower along that front Tuesday, but we do not expect a lot of rain with that system.

Sunny skies return Wednesday through Friday with chilly mornings and mild to warm afternoons. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s Wednesday, middle 70s Thursday, warming into the lower 80s by Friday. Morning lows will be in the middle 40s Wednesday, lower 40s Thursday, and lower to middle 50s Friday.

We will be watching for another chance of rain to return by next Saturday when highs are expected to be around 80 degrees.

