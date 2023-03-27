Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Storms Moving Out Tonight | Isolated Shower Chances Tuesday
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As you’re heading out the door tonight we’re finally drying out after a very wet couple of days. Evans and Warrenton took the top spots with 7 and 6 inches. Here’s a look at some of the other totals from around the region.

Rain totals over the last 24 hrs.
Rain totals over the last 24 hrs.(wrdw)

With all that water some rivers as running high, Seven’s Creek has a flood warning posted through Wednesday afternoon. The creek is expected to crest at 30 ft putting it in Moderate Flood Stage later tonight and into tomorrow.

Stevens Creek River Levels
Stevens Creek River Levels(wrdw)

We’ll start tomorrow morning on the drier side but a few showers will be possible for the afternoon as a second cold front moves into the area. That boundary will unclog the pipeline, so to speak, and bring a brief shot of cooler and drier-than-average weather Wednesday then we’ll start to warm things back up for Thursday and Friday.

Sunny skies return Wednesday through Friday with chilly mornings and mild to warm afternoons. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s Wednesday, middle 70s Thursday, and warming into the lower 80s by Friday. Morning lows will be in the middle 40s Wednesday, lower 40s Thursday, and lower to middle 50s Friday.

We will be watching for another chance of rain and storms to return by next Saturday when highs are expected to be around 80 degrees.

