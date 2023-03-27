Augusta to start contract negotiations with new ambulance provider

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta leaders are moving forward with contract negotiations with the city’s new ambulance provider, officials said Monday.

The emergency medical services subcommittee is canceling the group work session that was planned for Tuesday.

The subcommittee will present a contract to the public for the Augusta Commission to vote on for Central EMS.

As it stands, the last day for current ambulance provider Gold Cross will be April 22.

Central had been seeing May 8 as its start date, but current provider Gold Cross told the city last week it’s pulling out on April 21.

Central said Wednesday it’s up to the challenge and will take over on April 21.

Gold Cross said Wednesday it sent notice to the city to inform the mayor, interim city administrator, and city leaders that Gold Cross would be terminating its month-to-month agreement on that date.

The 30-day notice is required under the month-to-month contract Gold Cross is operating under.

Gold Cross has been providing ambulance service here for years but told the city a few months ago it needed higher subsidies to afford to stay. The city refused, and Gold Cross decided to pull out. State officials selected Central as the next ambulance provider, and Gold Cross went to a month-to-month contract during the transition.

