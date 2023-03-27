Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta to start contract negotiations with new ambulance provider

As Central EMS hurriedly prepares to take over ambulance service in Augusta, the current provider is pulling out even before Central was planning to start.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta leaders are moving forward with contract negotiations with the city’s new ambulance provider, officials said Monday.

The emergency medical services subcommittee is canceling the group work session that was planned for Tuesday.

The subcommittee will present a contract to the public for the Augusta Commission to vote on for Central EMS.

MORE | Snake season arrives in the 2-state; what to do if one bites you

As it stands, the last day for current ambulance provider Gold Cross will be April 22.

Central had been seeing May 8 as its start date, but current provider Gold Cross told the city last week it’s pulling out on April 21.

Central said Wednesday it’s up to the challenge and will take over on April 21.

Gold Cross said Wednesday it sent notice to the city to inform the mayor, interim city administrator, and city leaders that Gold Cross would be terminating its month-to-month agreement on that date.

The 30-day notice is required under the month-to-month contract Gold Cross is operating under.

Gold Cross has been providing ambulance service here for years but told the city a few months ago it needed higher subsidies to afford to stay. The city refused, and Gold Cross decided to pull out. State officials selected Central as the next ambulance provider, and Gold Cross went to a month-to-month contract during the transition.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen Crispin
Burke County deputy arrested after clash with Richmond County deputy
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Orangeburg woman killed in Aiken County traffic accident
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Augusta shooting leaves man injured at hotel
FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
A storm dumped hail on north Aiken late Sunday
New wave of severe weather moves through CSRA

Latest News

Izzy Scott
Ga. House expected to vote today on Izzy’s Law
Trevon Adams
18-year-old robs old classmate at gunpoint over $20, deputies say
Stay safe from snakes this season.
Snake season arrives in the 2-state; what to do if one bites you
Gas prices slightly rise over the past week in Ga., S.C.
Gas prices slightly rise over the past week in Ga., S.C.