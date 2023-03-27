Augusta Regional Airport is ready for Masters visitors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport is preparing for an influx of visitors during Masters week by implementing parking protocols, highlighting local artists and offering more direct flights though Delta and American Airlines.

From April 3-10, “for hire” commercial ground transportation operators will be required to pay a nominal trip fee of $2 to gain access to a designated parking lot adjacent to the main terminal building. All “for hire” commercial ground transportation operators will be required to use this lot to stage their vehicles and pick up passengers.

Ground transportation and parking at Augusta Regional Airport. (Contributed)

Visitors will also see a glimpse of the area’s local talent. Artwork from Cyndy Epps and Carrie Everitt will be on display in the gate area of the main terminal. The gate area will also highlight the musical talents of Josephine Johnson, Matt Dahlheimer, Adam Harris Thompson, Bill Karp, John Hobbs, JaVonne Jones and Fred Williams.

In addition to regularly scheduled destinations, Delta and American Airlines will offer additional direct flights to and from Augusta during the week of the. This year’s itinerary includes direct service to and from Austin, Boston, New York, Miami, Chicago, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Detroit.

American Airlines’ plans include:

One daily round-trip flight from Austin to Augusta with an Embraer E175 on April 2, 6 and 10.

One daily round-trip flight from Boston to Augusta will be added April 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10 on an Embraer E175.

Additional round-trip frequencies will be added from Dallas-Fort Worth to Augusta with a Boeing 737 aircraft operating twice daily April 2-5 and 8-9 and three times daily on April 6, 7 and 10.

One daily round-trip flight from New York LaGuardia Airport to Augusta will be added April 2-10, with an additional second flight on April 6, 7, 9 and 10. Most of these flights will be operated on an Embraer E175.

One daily round-trip flight from Miami International Airport to Augusta will be added April 2-10 on an Embraer E175, with an additional second flight on April 6, 7 and 10.

One daily round-trip flight from Chicago O’Hare Airport to Augusta will be added April 2-10 on an Embraer E175, with an additional second flight on April 6, 7 and 10.

One daily round-trip flight from Philadelphia International Airport to Augusta will be added April 2-10 on an Embraer E175, with an additional second flight April 5-7 and 9 -10.

American will operate a Boeing 737 from Phoenix to Augusta on April 2, a round-trip flight between the airports on April 6 and a return flight to Phoenix on April 10.

The airport’s other carrier, Delta, already offers service between Augusta and Atlanta, the carrier’s major hub. But during Masters week, the carrier will add service to and from Detroit as well as New York LaGuardia.

“We are prepared and excited for the influx of visitors who will travel through the Augusta Regional Airport in the coming weeks,” said Herbert Judon Jr., airport executive director.

