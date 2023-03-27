Augusta mom stabbed repeatedly by father of her kids, deputies say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was arrested after going into a rage and stabbing the mother of his children several times in front of the kids, according to deputies.

It happened around 1 a.m. March 19 in the 3000 block of Bermuda Circle West. When deputies were called there, they heard yelling from inside the house, but no one answered the door.

A man identified as William Draper, 47, walked out of the garage and refused to give deputies any information, they said.

But deputies saw a blood trail, so they followed it.

It led them to a woman covered in blood with multiple stab wounds and hiding with her children, according to authorities. She had stab wounds to the back of the neck, the face, throat and side, according to authorities.

The victim told deputies Draper was no longer living at the residence, but she let him stay due to his injured foot.

She said Draper got angry at her for going out with her family and reacted badly to statements that the victim didn’t want to get back together with him, according to deputies.

The stabbing began in the bedroom, and the victim managed to run to one of the children’s rooms to shut and lock the door, deputies said. Draper kicked open the door and stabbed her again, according to deputies.

The victim had to undergo surgery due to the stab wound in her side.

Draper was treated for minor lacerations to his hand and chest.

Draper was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a knife during a crime and three counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, according to authorities. He remained in Richmond County jail on Monday.

