AU graduate student recognized on the cover of Scientific Journal

An Augusta University graduate student is having her work nationally recognized on the cover of a Scientific Journal.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Augusta University has one of only four medical illustration programs in the country.

Megan Reeves, a second-year graduate student, did some illustrations to accompany research about blood pressure and blood diseases in women. Then her work ended up on the cover of a National Scientific Journal on Heart Health.

She says she was excited to find out it was cover art because it’s not an opportunity many artists get. Reeves says she has always loved both science and art, and she is excited to do something that allows her to do both while also helping people.

“I loved the opportunity to stay an artist but also do something really useful with it that helps patients and doctors and researchers tell their stories, it’s just very satisfying and gratifying way to use the skills I have to spread information and make the world a healthier place,” Reeves says.

She says she is thankful for the opportunity, and it will help her with her future.

Reeves wants to continue doing illustrations for other scientific journals after graduation.

