April rain and traffic pain: Augusta EMA prepares for golf tournament week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s not a pretty sight in downtown Augusta. Water is covering most of the Augusta Common.

In just days, thousand will be in the city for tournament week but what’s the plan if bad weather hits again?

We checked in with emergency management.

“It’s not my favorite. Every time people warn me that Masters is approaching. I just take different routes,” said Tashira, an Augusta commuter.

She commutes from south Augusta to Martinez for work. While April traffic is an annual tradition, she says more help from the city would be great.

“A lot of times on I-20 they’ll say traffic, but if they could mention what detours would be easier to get home, like to certain neighborhoods and stuff, that would be a lot of help,” she said.

It’s not exactly what Augusta EMA is working on but it’s their goal to get people out of the congested area to the safest spot in case of an emergency.

Andrew Jensen is the EMA deputy director for Augusta-Richmond County.

He said, “you always hope for the best but prepare for the worst.”

Jensen says downloading the Everbridge app is the best way to hear from them if your specific area or even your county will be affected.

He’ll operate inside the Augusta National command center this year and for the first time will work with the Columbia National Weather Service in South Carolina for direct assistance.

“If they spot anything they perceive as hazardous or even more hazardous weather they will be providing us even more accurate updates,” said Jensen.

Tashira said: “Any help they should definitely pass out all the help they can.”

