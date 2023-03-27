Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken County deputies look for missing endangered senior

Clarence Harsey
Clarence Harsey(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a missing elderly Wagener man who is considered endangered, authorities say.

Family members of Clarence Harsey, 85, reported they last saw him Monday morning around 8:40 a.m. at 664 Cullum Pond Road in Wagener, according to officials.

MORE | 2 missing people found from Waynesboro, 1 from Augusta

Harsey is driving a burgundy 1996 Ford F350 truck with a South Carolina license number 34362FM, authorities say.

Harsey has been diagnosed with dementia and diabetes, he is described to be five foot 7 inches tall, and around 210 pounds, he is bald and has brown eyes, according to authorities.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts or sees him, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or your local law enforcement agency.

