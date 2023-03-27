AG Wilson calls for judicial reform, action from legislators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson called for judicial reform. Over 30 solicitors and sheriffs joined Wilson to call for legislative action.

Wilson’s conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. at the State Grand Jury Auditorium on Assembly St.

Today we had a large, bipartisan group of solicitors and sheriffs from across the state calling for judicial reform.



The judiciary affects everyone’s everyday life—particularly on the issue of public safety.



We need judicial reform to give the executive branch input.



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/wHoaSQnInR — Alan Wilson (@AGAlanWilson) March 27, 2023

Wilson said, “The judiciary affects everyone’s everyday life, particularly when it comes to public safety. It doesn’t matter what your religion is, your race, your political ideology–everyone wants to feel safe. Giving the executive branch involvement and input in how we select our judges will help bring accountability, transparency, and confidence to our criminal justice system.”

.@AGAlanWilson joined by a bipartisan group of about two dozen solicitors and sheriffs, calling for SC to change the way it picks judges. SC is one of two states where judges are elected by the legislature — Wilson says the executive branch is “completely cut out of the process” pic.twitter.com/nfWM39WvQ2 — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) March 27, 2023

The full list of attending solicitors and law enforcement agencies includes:

Attorney General Alan Wilson

First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe

Second Circuit Solicitor Bill Weeks

Third Circuit Solicitor Chip Finney

Fourth Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers

Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson

Sixth Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman

Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo

Tenth Circuit Solicitor David Wagner

Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard

Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson

Sixteenth Circuit Kevin Brackett

Allendale Sheriff James Freeman

Cherokee Sheriff Steve Mueller

Chester Sheriff Max Dorsey

Chesterfield Sheriff Cambo Streater

Dorchester Chief Deputy Sheriff Sam Richardson

Florence Sheriff TJ Joye

Hampton Sheriff Anthony Russell

Horry Sheriff Phillip Thompson

Kershaw Sheriff Lee Boan

Laurens Sheriff Don Reynolds

Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon

Newberry Sheriff Lee Foster

Oconee Sheriff Mike Crenshaw

Orangeburg Sheriff Leory Ravenell

Pickens Sheriff Rick Clark

Richland Sheriff Leon Lott

Saluda Sheriff Josh Price

Sumter Sheriff Anthony Dennis

Williamsburg Sheriff Stephen Gardner

York Sheriff Kevin Tolson

