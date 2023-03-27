Submit Photos/Videos
4th suspect arrested in Barnwell County kidnapping, rape

From left: Alvin Recardo Brown, Preston Reed, Tyree Tolliver and Bryce Tolliver
From left: Alvin Recardo Brown, Preston Reed, Tyree Tolliver and Bryce Tolliver(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Barnwell County deputies have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with a kidnapping and rape.

On Jan. 3, deputies launched an investigation into the incident that happened on Patterson Mill Road, according to authorities.

The latest suspect arrested is Alvin Recardo Brown, according to the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody last week and transported to the Barnwell County Detention Center to await bond, according to deputies.

Previously, authorities had arrested Preston Reed, charged with rape; Tyree Tolliver, charged with kidnapping and rape; and Bryce Tolliver, charged with kidnapping and rape.

