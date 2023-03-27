18-year-old robs old classmate at gunpoint over $20, deputies say

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 18-year-old has been arrested after robbing an old classmate at gunpoint over $20 in a Circle K parking lot, according to deputies.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the victim stated he and the subject were old classmates and had met up with him to buy a vape cartridge at the Circle K at 457 Old Evans Road.

On Friday around 9:30 p.m., the victim met him alone in a black Honda Accord and got in the passenger seat, when the subject took the $20 from the victim that he had brought for the vape, according to authorities.

The victim told deputies the subject, later identified as Trevon Adams,18, then pointed a black semi-automatic handgun, targeted the red sights on him and racked the slide several times, telling the victim to get out of the car, according to authorities.

The victim stated he then go out of the vehicle and Adams left the scene, deputies said. The said his girlfriend convinced him to contact deputies.

Deputies were able to find and stop Adams at Hereford Farm Road at Gibbs Road, deputies said. The vehicle was occupied by three subjects including Adams.

All three occupants were taken into custody. Adams was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.