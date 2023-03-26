Richmond County Deputies investigating shooting at hotel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to America’s Best Value Inn on Dean’s Bridge Road in reference to a shooting, around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

When deputies arrived on scene, they learned a man was standing on the balcony when he was shot with a rifle by an unknown male.

The suspect then shot the victim in the right hand and the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Additional details are limited at this time

