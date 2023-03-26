Submit Photos/Videos
One woman dead in car accident in Aiken County

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroners office is investigating a single-car accident that resulted in one death.

According to the Aiken County Coroner, the victim was identified as Ashli Gantt, 23, from Orangeburg, South Carolina.

The accident happened Saturday night around 10:45 p.m. in the Wagener area on Wagener Trail Road near Shadow Lane Drive.

The single-car accident happened when a 2006 Nissan SUV ran off the right side of Wagener Trail Road, when the driver overcorrected then ran off the left side of the road.

The SUV then flipped in an embankment/

According to the Aiken County Coroner, Gantt was unrestrained at the time. She pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries caused by the accident.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Coroner’s office are continuing to investigate the accident, and are awaiting toxicology results.

