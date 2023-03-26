Tracking power outages throughout the CSRA as storms move in

(WRDW/WAGT) - As severe weather moves through the CSRA, News 12 is tracking power outages around the region.

With that severe weather comes power outages. Here’s a look at current outages in our area.

Georgia Power:

Hancock County: fewer than 5 outages reported

Jefferson Energy Cooperative:

Mcduffie County: 143 outages reported

Columbia County: 43 outages reported

Aiken Electric Cooperative:

Aiken County: 58 outages

Orangeburg County: 7 outages reported

Edgefield County: 9 outages reported

No times have been given for when that power will be restored.

WRDW News 12 is watching the reports and will bring updates as they’re available.

