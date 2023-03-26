Tracking power outages throughout the CSRA as storms move in
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
(WRDW/WAGT) - As severe weather moves through the CSRA, News 12 is tracking power outages around the region.
With that severe weather comes power outages. Here’s a look at current outages in our area.
Georgia Power:
Hancock County: fewer than 5 outages reported
Jefferson Energy Cooperative:
Mcduffie County: 143 outages reported
Columbia County: 43 outages reported
Aiken Electric Cooperative:
Aiken County: 58 outages
Orangeburg County: 7 outages reported
Edgefield County: 9 outages reported
No times have been given for when that power will be restored.
WRDW News 12 is watching the reports and will bring updates as they’re available.
