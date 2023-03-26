Kemp issues state of emergency as CSRA residents see storm damage

(WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency after storms ripped through the state Sunday morning, and more are expected to come through Sunday evening.

The Governor made the announcement on Twitter saying: “I have issued a State of Emergency order following the severe storms and tornadoes that struck this morning.”

In the CSRA, many residents saw power outages, and large hail during the storm.

Take a look at some of the photos and videos sent in to us from throughout the region.

Elsewhere in the state, the community of West Point, on the Georgia-Atlanta border, saw significant damage.

Wellstar says one person is being treated at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for injuries related to the storm.

According to Troup County EMA officials, “multiple crews are out on search and rescue missions. Reports of multiple buildings destroyed, power lines down, and trees down blocking roads.”

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office posted on its social media page confirming it received multiple reports of trees down, damage to homes, and power lines down across the area.

Troup County home damaged from tornado (Atlanta News First)

Spalding County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Chief Glenn Polk spoke about the severe weather.

“Our hearts go out to our partners,” Polk said. “We’ve experienced a lot of severe thunderstorms this morning, We’re in our emergency headquarters monitoring everything. We did have a report of a fire that was caused by a lightning strike.”

What should you do in a tornado warning?

Seek shelter in an entire room, away from windows. Flying debris is the most dangerous part of a tornado. Putting as many walls between you and the outside elements will decrease your risk of being hit by flying debris. Wear a helmet. protecting your head from any flying debris is vital in a violent tornado. Covering yourself with pillows and/or a mattress can also reduce the impact of any flying debris that manages to make it into your safe place.

