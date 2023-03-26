Burke County Deputy arrested after altercation with Richmond County Deputy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County deputy was arrested after an altercation with a Richmond County Deputy.

According to a deputy with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the altercation happened when Burke County Sergeant Allen Crispin was attending an event at the Augusta Common Saturday night around 8:00 p.m.

Preliminary findings by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office show, he witnessed an act of physical child abuse when he, his wife, and brother -in- law heard a baby crying.

They looked in the direction of the crying to see what was causing it, when they saw an adult Hispanic man slap the baby in the face.

The baby then continued crying as the man started to leave with the child.

According to the Burke County Sherriff’s Office’s Preliminary findings, A Hispanic female, who seemed to be with the man and baby hurried behind and the woman and man began arguing.

As a result of these events, Sgt. Crispin followed them and walked to a nearby Richmond County Deputy who was working the special assignment at the event.

After reporting the event to the Deputy, later revealed as Sgt. Ty Hester, who was working the special duty assignment at the event, Crispin and Hester became involved in an argument.

The Richmond County deputy then, arrested Crispin on a county ordinance charge of disorderly conduct.

Sgt. Crispin was later released from the Richmond County Detention Center and received medical attention for numbness in his hands and shoulders.

The investigation has been turned over to the Internal Affairs Division, and anyone with information with information regarding the identity of the persons involved in physical child abuse is encouraged to contact law enforcement.

News 12 has reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for more details regarding the incident.

