2 tigers were captured after escaping Pine Mountain Animal Safari
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Troup County emergency officials confirmed that the two tigers that reportedly escaped from a habitat at the Pine Mountain Animal Safari on Sunday morning have been captured.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A tiger has reportedly escaped from a habitat at the Pine Mountain Animal Safari. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says the animal is “unaccounted inside the park.”
