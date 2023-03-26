2 tigers were captured after escaping Pine Mountain Animal Safari

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Troup County emergency officials confirmed that the two tigers that reportedly escaped from a habitat at the Pine Mountain Animal Safari on Sunday morning have been captured.

WATCH LIVE NOW

ORIGINAL STORY:

A tiger has reportedly escaped from a habitat at the Pine Mountain Animal Safari. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says the animal is “unaccounted inside the park.”

We have received a report from the Pine Mountain Animal Safari that they are reporting a Tiger that is unaccounted inside the park. Posted by Troup County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, March 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.