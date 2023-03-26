Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

2 tigers were captured after escaping Pine Mountain Animal Safari

2 tigers had escaped a park in Troup County.
By Alexandra Parker and Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Troup County emergency officials confirmed that the two tigers that reportedly escaped from a habitat at the Pine Mountain Animal Safari on Sunday morning have been captured.

WATCH LIVE NOW

ORIGINAL STORY:

A tiger has reportedly escaped from a habitat at the Pine Mountain Animal Safari. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says the animal is “unaccounted inside the park.”

We have received a report from the Pine Mountain Animal Safari that they are reporting a Tiger that is unaccounted inside the park.

Posted by Troup County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, March 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jovel Molock, Jordan Curtis, Tarrel Gilbert and Myanna Cantrell
Augusta bust yields drugs, guns, $17K in cash and 4 arrests
Savannah River Brewing Company
Local breweries speak out on Georgia limitation laws
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responds to tractor-trailer accident
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County deputy arrested after clash with Richmond County deputy
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia
One man killed in Washington County shooting

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Jason Echols, Thomson Ga
Photo gallery: Storms bring damage and hail to the CSRA
After incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp refused to accept Donald Trump's baseless claims of...
Kemp issues state of emergency as CSRA residents see storm damage
Aiken residents see hail during Sunday morning storms
Hail
Storm brings hail near downtown Harlem