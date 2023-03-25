Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on scene at a tractor-trailer accident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on scene at the site of an accident involving a tractor-trailer on Deans Bridge Road and Church Street.

Dispatchers received the call on the accident at 2:20 p.m. this afternoon, and say the Sheriff’s Office has been on the scene since.

They also say the accident should be cleared around 5 p.m.

News 12 has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office to see if any injuries occurred but will update this incident as information comes in.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.