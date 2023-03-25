Submit Photos/Videos
One man killed in Washington County shooting

Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia(Contributed)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TENNILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead after being shot in Washington County.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on South Washington Crossing in Tennille in reference to a call of someone being shot. That happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

When deputies got to the home, they found a woman caring for a man who was injured in the shooting.

That victim was identified as 40-year-old Charvis Lawrence. He did not survive the injuries.

Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working to investigate details around the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office said this is an active investigation and details are limited at this time.

