Have you seen this missing man in Richmond County?

Ronald Whitfield
Ronald Whitfield(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been missing since Thursday.

According to authorities, Ronald Jerome Whitfield, 66, was last seen leaving 627 Brigham Trail at 10 a.m. to return to his residence and is now missing.

He was last seen wearing a checkered shirt, and blue jean pants. Whitfield suffers from heart problems and has a colostomy bag, according to officials.

MORE | Grovetown police have found missing 13-year-old girl

Whitfield is described to be five foot 9 inches and around 150 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes, according to authorities.

Whitfield was last seen driving his 2004 white Jeep Cherokee, Ga. tag XLA229.

If anyone has seen Whitfield or comes in contact with him please contact any on-duty Violent Crimes Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1000 or 706-821-1080.

