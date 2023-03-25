FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a soggy start this morning, skies cleared for the majority of the CSRA with a few stronger storms impacting portions of the southern CSRA earlier this evening. It will be warm tonight with partly to mostly cloudy skies developing overnight allowing lows to only bottom out in the lower 60s with much winds from the southwest at 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday looks to be a wetter day overall with heavier rain and possibly a few stronger to even severe thunderstorms. A FIRST ALERT has been issued as a result. A round of storms looks possible in the morning with more showers and storms possible through the afternoon/evening as a series of disturbances move through our region. High temperatures will likely stay in the 70s due to more cloud cover and greater rain coverage. Winds will be from the west at 4 to 8 mph.

A FIRST ALERT is in effect for the entire CSRA Sunday due to the threat of scattered severe storms. (WRDW)

Another wave of energy travels along the stalled frontal boundary Monday giving us another good chance of rain that day. It is still a bit early to pin down timing, so you will want to monitor the weather carefully as you make your outdoor plans. At this time, rain chances look highest before 2 PM with widely scattered showers and storms possible through Monday evening/night. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

A second fast-moving front passes through on Tuesday. Expect a few scattered showers and possibly a rumble of thunder as that front passes, then we can expect much drier and seasonably cool air Tuesday night through Friday. Temperatures will be near or just below average Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 70 Wednesday and lower to middle 70s Thursday. Morning lows will be in the upper to middle 40s Wednesday morning with lower 40s Thursday morning.

A slight warm up returns Friday with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80° after a cool start in the middle to upper 40s. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates!

