Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cool front will move into the region and stall keeping the chance of rain high for the next few days. It will be breezy and warm ahead of the front Saturday with afternoon highs reaching into the lower to middle 80s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 12-17 mph with higher gusts.

The best bet for rain Saturday will be late morning through about 1 o’clock, then we can expect dry weather for the rest of Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. It will be warm Saturday night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 60s with much lighter winds from the southwest at 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday looks to be a wetter day overall with heavier rain and possibly a few stronger to even severe thunderstorms. Showers are possible in the morning, but the greatest chance of heavier rain and thunderstorms will be in the afternoon as a disturbance travels along the stalled front. High temperatures will likely stay in the 70s due to more cloud cover and greater afternoon rain coverage. Winds will be from the west at 4 to 8 mph.

Another wave of energy travels along the stalled frontal boundary Monday giving us another good chance of rain that day. It is still a bit early to pin down timing, so you will want to monitor the weather carefully as you make your outdoor plans. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

A second fast moving front passes through on Tuesday. Expect a few scattered showers and possibly a rumble of thunder as that front passes, then we can expect much drier and seasonably cool air Tuesday night through Friday. Temperatures will be near or just below average Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 70 Wednesday and lower to middle 70s Thursday. Morning lows will be in the middle 40s Wednesday morning with lower 40s Thursday morning.

A slight warm up returns Friday with afternoon highs in the upper 70s after a cool start in the middle to upper 40s.

Rain returns to the CSRA for the weekend.

