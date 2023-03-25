Augusta University student raises awareness for Gold Star children

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta University student helps raise awareness for Gold Star children.

Augusta University honored a Gold Star Family ahead of the baseball game against Flagler College. That’s a family that lost an immediate family member serving in the U.S. military. To honor all families who’s lost a loved one in time of war. The salute to a Gold Star Family.

We went to Jaguar field on Wrightsboro Road, to talk to a student whose father died in Iraq. Now she’s helping support other students, just like her.

A gold star, it’s something no family ever wants, but for one Augusta University student, today is a time to reflect, remember her loved one, and raise awareness for gold star kids just like herself.

Caitlyn Burner was just six years old when she lost her father while he was on active duty in the army in Iraq.

Burner says, “Yeah it’s really hard going through graduating high school, college, all these accomplishments. It’s really hard without him.”

Now,13 years later, she honors him by working with organizations like Fallen Patriots which sends children of gold-star families to college.

“I just feel like I have this calling to spread awareness to my community about what a gold star family is and to kind give back in a way where I’m still spreading awareness to other people,” Burner says.

And over the years, there have been thousands of children like her. It’s why today she’s donating to the organization and honoring others who may have lost a loved one at Augusta University.

“He fought for our country and he died for our country, and I just want the world to know that like some soldiers don’t make it home and it’s really hard,” Burner says.

If you would like to donate to Fallen Patriots and help children of gold star families go to college, head over to the website for more information.

