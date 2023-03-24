Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Traffic accident knocks out power to many in Columbia County

Georgia Power generic
Georgia Power generic(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A number of people were without power around midday Friday after a traffic accident in Columbia County.

Columbia County deputies say it happened on South Belair Road and Columbia Road.

Georgia Power shows about 1,000 customers didn’t have power leading up to middy.

The company estimated power would be back on by 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new golf course is coming to North Augusta in the near future.
New 1,742-acre golf and spa destination coming to North Augusta
Richmond County patrol car TikTok
The story behind viral video of Richmond County patrol car
Evans Middle School in Georgia
7 Evans Middle School students charged with possession
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
2 women in hospital after separate shootings in Richmond County
Stevens Creek Elementary, Martinez, Ga.
2 teachers investigated over how they got students’ attention

Latest News

The Grovetown Police Department is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing...
Grovetown police have found missing 13-year-old girl
News 12 Now
WATCH LIVE: News 12 Now
Richard Roundtree
Sheriff welcomes legislation to help with hiring crunch
MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- National Cocktail Day, coffee, and more!