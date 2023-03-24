Traffic accident knocks out power to many in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A number of people were without power around midday Friday after a traffic accident in Columbia County.

Columbia County deputies say it happened on South Belair Road and Columbia Road.

Georgia Power shows about 1,000 customers didn’t have power leading up to middy.

The company estimated power would be back on by 1 p.m.

