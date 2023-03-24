Submit Photos/Videos
North Augusta leaders cut ribbon on Greeneway extension

North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams cuts the ribbon on the Greeneway extension.
North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams cuts the ribbon on the Greeneway extension.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta has cut the ribbon on an extension of the Greenway.

The ribbon-cutting with Mayor Briton Williams took place around midday Friday for the extension between Woodstone and Mayfield Drive.

It’s now ready for you to walk on and enjoy.

The city’s goal is to connect it to more neighborhoods in North Augusta.

Named after former Mayor Thomas W. Greene, the Greeneway is a more than 7-mile paved recreational trail that follows an abandoned railroad right of way purchased by the city in 1988.

