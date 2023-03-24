Marching for change: Joining together to honor Commen Schuttz

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family and friends are marching for change, trying to make sure the death of an Augusta mom and business owner shines a light on a problem that lives in the shadows.

Deputies say Commen Schuttz’s husband killed her a week ago after a pattern of reported abuse that went largely unchecked by the justice system.

They came together to honor Commen with a march and vigil.

Everyone knew Commen, and she made it a point for everyone to know her. It’s now her legacy. The people who loved her most are holding on and hoping her story gives people the courage to speak out against domestic violence.

Sounds of chanting echoed through downtown Augusta followed by music and a poem.

“When she entered the room, you knew Commen was there,” said James Dean. “Oh my gosh, she was miss diva of Augusta.”

She was also a friend and an advocate to so many. Even after her death, she’s still helping others.

Pat Moody said: “Her story is going to spread to a lot of people, and hopefully, it will give them the courage to speak up ... to speak to their loved ones.”

And most importantly save lives.

Dean said: “If we can save one life, we did a good job.”

At the front is the one who knows Commen the most, her mom.

“I was the last person that she talked to. All I can do was try to get there. But I was too late,” said Diane Rouse.

By that time, she was on the phone with her granddaughter.

“She said, ‘I’m outside. And I think something is going to happen to mom.’ I said ‘Bentlee, go to a neighbor’s house.’ I am so grateful to that neighbor. It could have been her too. And but we have her here. But Commen is not here. She sacrificed her life for her daughter,” said Rouse. “We really do have to stop it. We don’t need another thing like this to happen in our community.”

A community giving back to the one who gave so much.

Pat Moody said: “She had a vision, and it was coming into bloom, but it’s going to continue to flourish even with her absence because she’s here in spirit.”

Everyone here knows Commen, she isn’t here physically, but her impact lives on.

Bertha Lindsay is also Commen’s friend. She said, “Commen was a people person. Commen was kind to people. People knew Commen. Commen made it a point for you to know her.”

Commen was planning to have a pop-up shop during Masters week among other things for the community.

The family is still discussing where to go from here in continuing Commen’s legacy. Right now, their top priority is her greatest legacy of all, her daughter Bentlee.

