Giveit4Ward: Helping adults with developmental disabilities

Give it 4Ward is back, this time surprising Lizzy's Adult Community Services Center in Augusta.
By Will Volk
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Giveit4Ward is back and helping a local adult community with developmental disabilities.

This time Candye Smith is surprising Lizzy’s Adult Community Services Center in Augusta, which help adults with developmental disabilities.

We stopped by to see what she was giving away.

MORE | ‘Every student matters’: Columbia County Special Olympics begin

“Today we were at the Lizzy’s because I got a call that they were in need, and went out and got it done,” Smith says.

Smith surprised the center with a trunk full of shoes and more.

“Oh they’re gonna be excited, they’re gonna be very excited,” Smith says.

Scheduler Sheryl Hamilton contacted Giveit4ward. She thought this center would be deserving.

“It’s like a family thing, so it just shows them that there are people, even if they’re not your natural family, they are family,” Hamilton says.

MORE | Marching for change: Community joins together to honor Commen Schuttz

Hamilton says this is a nice surprise.

“I didn’t know she was gonna come, she just told me she’ll put us in, I didn’t know she was coming,” Hamilton says.

“And she knows it will mean a lot to the people who come here.

“Very excited for them, you know, just to see the expression on their face once you give them something, that makes us happy,” Smith says.

Smith’s happy to make their day and she says she’s not done yet.

She says, “And y’all remember now, I’m Candye with Giveit4ward and you never know where I’ll show up next.”

Smith says she’s planning her next surprise for April.

