Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia peach crop takes major hit with cold snap in March

By Abby Kousouris
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s nothing like that bite into a juicy Georgia peach. We’re a few months away from peak peach season, which means peach blooms are in their most vulnerable state. After a cold snap, farmers are finding out how much of their crops are

Jake Carter is a fifth-generation farmer at Southern Belle Farm. He grows 10 varieties of peaches on 20 acres. He said when the forecast drops below 28 degrees they go into rescue mode. He used helicopters to keep frost from forming on the ground. The method saved some of the crops.

“We feel like we do have a peach drop, to what extent we don’t yet know,” said Carter.

Pam Knox with the UGA Extension office says some peach producers are worried about the changing climate. On average, the state’s temperature is 2 degrees warmer than in 1960. Knox said there have been frosts in key months like March and April.

“Other parts of the state probably will not see peaches this year, only just a few. It’s a constant struggle because as the climate changes, there’s always new challenges,” said Knox.

Peaches are not the only crops impacted. Blueberries already began blooming before this last freeze. The UGA Extension office is researching ways genetically modify peach seeds that can withstand Georgia’s changing climate.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jovel Molock, Jordan Curtis, Tarrel Gilbert and Myanna Cantrell
Augusta bust yields drugs, guns, $17K in cash and 4 arrests
Savannah River Brewing Company
Local breweries speak out on Georgia limitation laws
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responds to tractor-trailer accident
Car accident generic
Driver arrested in death of passenger in Gordon Highway crash
This home was a total loss at 998 W. Four Points Road in Burke County.
Burke County couple in their 70s loses everything in house fire

Latest News

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responds to tractor-trailer accident
FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
CDC: Cases of deadly fungus spreading at an alarming rate in Georgia
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia
One man killed in Washington County shooting
Episode 12: Golf
Commen
Mother of slain woman in Augusta speaks out