‘Every student matters’: Columbia County Special Olympics begin

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students in the Columbia County Special Olympics got quite the send-off for the annual Special Olympics Day.

Friday morning, students lined the halls to cheer on the athletes competing in today’s Special Olympic games at Riverside Middle School.

The entire student body came out to show their support by holding signs, clapping, and cheering for the students as they loaded buses to head to the games.

The morning send-off is an annual tradition for the school on Special Olympics Day. An instructor says this kind of support means the world to the students involved in the games.

Patty McDonald, a special education teacher at Riverside Middle School, says, “It’s everything, our students are such a part of this culture and they are such an apart of the positive vibe, the inclusive vibe that’s here and here you can see that every student matters every single day.”

We are honored to help out with opening ceremonies again this year.

