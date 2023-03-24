Submit Photos/Videos
Driver arrested in death of passenger in Gordon Highway crash

Car accident generic
Car accident generic(WRDW)
By WRDW Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Thomson driver has been arrested over the death of her passenger in a single-vehicle crash in February.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Sylvia Burnett, 63, was arrested Wednesday.

The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. Feb. 17 near mile marker 2.5 on Gordon Highway.

According to Richmond County Coroner’s Office, passenger Charlie Brown, 58, of Thomson, was taken to a nearby hospital and passed away the next morning around 5:30 a.m.

Burnett was trying to change from the right to the left lane on Gordon Highway heading east when she realized she was about to strike a car that was behind her in the left lane, according to an accident report from deputies.

As she tried to get out of the way, her car hit the median and rolled over, according to deputies. Burnett was found at fault for an improper lane change, according to authorities.

Burnett has been charged with homicide by vehicle, a misdemeanor, and turning movements, according to authorities.

