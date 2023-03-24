Submit Photos/Videos
Crash at state line causes I-20 westbound traffic delays

By Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash at the state line has caused traffic delays on Interstate 20 westbound Friday morning.

According to South Carolina Department of Transportation, the left west bound lane near mile marker one is blocked at this time.

There are no reports of injuries.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution.

