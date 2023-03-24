Crash at state line causes I-20 westbound traffic delays

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash at the state line has caused traffic delays on Interstate 20 westbound Friday morning.

According to South Carolina Department of Transportation, the left west bound lane near mile marker one is blocked at this time.

There are no reports of injuries.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution.

