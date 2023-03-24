Submit Photos/Videos
Burke County couple lose everything in house fire

A couple in their 70s lived in this home for decades, but now it's gone, and it wasn't insured.
By Steve Byerly
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A couple in their 70s lost everything they had when their house burned down this week in northern Burke County.

The fire struck a multi-story home at 998 W. Four Points Road, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

It burned to the ground after the blaze began around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Paulette and Kenneth James had lived for 27 years at the home on Applewood Golf Course, their daughter Sarah James said.

The retired couple couldn’t afford homeowners insurance on their Social Security income, their daughter said.

To help after the fire, they got some cash from the Red Cross to pay for a hotel room and some underwear, but it won’t go far.

This home was a total loss at 998 W. Four Points Road in Burke County.
This home was a total loss at 998 W. Four Points Road in Burke County.(Contributed)

Their son’s employer, Key Fire Protection, chipped in $2,000 to help them, their daughter said. And Maynard Building Supply is looking at offering them a discount so they can possibly build a smaller home on the site where the bigger house once stood.

They’re not sure what they’re going to do.

“It’s kind of up in the air,” their daughter said.

She’s set up a Gofundme campaign to help them, which you can find by searching the site.

