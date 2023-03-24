Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta bust yields drugs, guns, $17K in cash and 4 arrests

From left: Jovel Molock, Jordan Curtis, Tarrel Gilbert and Myanna Cantrell
From left: Jovel Molock, Jordan Curtis, Tarrel Gilbert and Myanna Cantrell(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies on Friday announced a major drug and gun bust they say demonstrates a commitment to disrupting drug trafficking.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s investigators said they executed search warrants at 2229 Hollis Road and 2242-B Sullivan Road, where they seized:

  • 1.79 kilograms of cocaine.
  • 20 grams of marijuana.
  • 1 gram of MDMA.
  • 1.1 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.
  • Eight guns.
  • One vehicle.
  • $17,244 in cash.

Deputies said they arrested:

  • Jovel Molock, 32, of Augusta, who faces charges that include unlawful street gang activity, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking in cocaine, unlawful street gang activity, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, obstructing or hindering a 911 call, simple battery and criminal trespass.
  • Jordan Curtis, 19, of Augusta, who faces charges including unlawful street gang activity, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
  • Tarrel Gilbert, 19, of Augusta, who faces charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a park or public housing.
  • Myanna Cantrell, 19, of Augusta, who faces a charge of trafficking in cocaine.

All four suspects remained in Richmond County jail as of 2 p.m. Friday.

