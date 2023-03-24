Augusta bust yields drugs, guns, $17K in cash and 4 arrests

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies on Friday announced a major drug and gun bust they say demonstrates a commitment to disrupting drug trafficking.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s investigators said they executed search warrants at 2229 Hollis Road and 2242-B Sullivan Road, where they seized:

1.79 kilograms of cocaine.

20 grams of marijuana.

1 gram of MDMA.

1.1 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

Eight guns.

One vehicle.

$17,244 in cash.

Deputies said they arrested:

Jovel Molock, 32, of Augusta, who faces charges that include unlawful street gang activity, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking in cocaine, unlawful street gang activity, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, obstructing or hindering a 911 call, simple battery and criminal trespass.

Jordan Curtis, 19, of Augusta, who faces charges including unlawful street gang activity, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Tarrel Gilbert, 19, of Augusta, who faces charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a park or public housing.

Myanna Cantrell, 19, of Augusta, who faces a charge of trafficking in cocaine.

All four suspects remained in Richmond County jail as of 2 p.m. Friday.

