AU doctor, researcher receives national Women in Science Award

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local doctor and researcher at Augusta University Health is getting national recognition.

Doctor Betty Pace received the American Medical Women’s Association, Women in Science award.

She’s been studying sickle cell disease throughout her career. In the lab, she studied treatment methods for people with sickle cell disease to decrease pain and improve survival rates.

She’s also conducted clinical trials. Pace says she hopes her work expands the field of sickle cell research and leads to a cure. She adds her work is important on a personal level which is one of the reasons she’s honored to be recognized.

Pace, a professor of pediatrics molecular and cellular biology, says, “One of my very close friends in jr. high school, actually died from sickle cell disease so that impacted me to want to do research in the field and take care of patients who have sickle cell disease. So to get that recognized by the American Medical Women’s Association is just a dream come true.”

The award also honors her work training young scientists.

She’s expected to receive the award this weekend in Washington.

