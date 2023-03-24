Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken Regional honors nurses at Certified Nurses Recognition Dinner

By Staff
Mar. 23, 2023
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Regional Medical Center held its Certified Nurses Recognition Dinner at the Woodside Reserve Club.

Thursday’s dinner was about recognizing nurses who have achieved certifications in the past year to help ensure positive patient outcomes in their specialty.

“Tonight is all about celebrating our nurses who have achieved certifications. It’s a lot of hard work and frankly, they have to prove they are an expert in their field. And it just proves they have better expertise to help improve our community,” said Matt Merrifield, Aiken Regional CEO.

Merrifield also says for the nurses to be able to achieve what they have achieved just shows how dedicated they are to their patients.

