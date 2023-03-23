On Your Side: Guide to all things spring break and beyond

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first full week of April is spring break.

If you can’t take a vacation because of work, finding childcare can be tough. We did some digging and found plenty of options.

“Neither my husband nor I am originally from here. We don’t have you know, grandparents around the corner that we can just call or anything like that. So we rely really heavily on our daycare,” said Hailey Etzel.

But when the school bell rings for spring break and parents like Etzel can’t get off work, stress sets in.

“I’m always battling mom guilt, I love my career. And I love what I do. And I do it for a reason I, you know, I really push myself into that. But at the same time, I want to be sure my kids have a happy, healthy environment where they feel loved. And you know, they’re out doing fun things and they’re learning and developing while I’m working to provide for them,” she said.

A mother of two. She and her husband both own businesses, and spring break slams right into her busiest time of the year.

“Rolling into Masters in spring break. I have a lot of clients that I consult for in the wine business. I work nights at TBonz doing wine service there. I have a vodka company I do tastings and promotions. My husband runs one of the busiest liquor stores in town. We’re both I’m working 18-hour days. He’s working 12 to 18-hour days. I really am not sure what we’re gonna do,” said Etzel.

Brandy Mitchell realized in 2017 the resources were here, moms just needed a way to access them better.

She is the creator of CSRA Kids.

“There’s so much that the CSRA offers that people don’t even realize there are a lot of free activities for families to enjoy, you know, at their local libraries. A lot of different businesses they offer like princess opportunities, you know, at their shops,” she said.

From the YMCA, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta to the Kroc Center, there are options with a variety of price points.

Etzel said: “There’s such a demand for this kind of thing you know most people even just looking for regular daycare now just even not during spring break the waitlist is usually a year-long, so it’s like if I don’t start planning now this time next year it’s gonna be you know chaos it’s gonna be very stressful.”

Mitchell says don’t let cost turn you away because there are scholarships.

“There are places that offer scholarships, like the YMCA. They can go there, and they offer scholarships for families. So there are different things that you know, families can do to save some money,” she said.

Springtime fun

If you’re wondering about activities for your school-age kids during spring break April 3-7, here’s a look at some of the day camps in the Augusta area. For more, visit https://csrakids.com/spring-break-camps.

Sports and outdoors camps

Topgolf , 9 a.m. to noon April 3-5, 437 Topgolf Way, $139 (includes lunch), ages 6-12. More: , 9 a.m. to noon April 3-5, 437 Topgolf Way, $139 (includes lunch), ages 6-12. More: https://bit.ly/3ZqIJSx

D-Bat , 705 N. Belair Road, Evans, 9 a.m. to noon, ages 5-11, $125 (member discounts available). More: 706-426-8670 or , 705 N. Belair Road, Evans, 9 a.m. to noon, ages 5-11, $125 (member discounts available). More: 706-426-8670 or https://dbatevans.com/index.php/camps-clinics

Gymnastics Gold , 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., ages 5-13, $40-$250 depending on number of days and membership status. More: , 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., ages 5-13, $40-$250 depending on number of days and membership status. More: https://gymnasticsgold.com/special-programs

Tranquility Horse Stables, 5232 White Oak Road, Appling, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. More: Call 706-836-2039 or , 5232 White Oak Road, Appling, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. More: Call 706-836-2039 or https://tranquilityhorsestables.com/contact-us

Youth activity camps

YMCA (Aiken, Augusta South, Burke County, North Augusta, Steiner, Thomson and Wilson branches), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with early drop-off and late pickup available. Cost $95-160, depending on location and membership status. Check location to see if lunch and/or snack will be provided. More: (Aiken, Augusta South, Burke County, North Augusta, Steiner, Thomson and Wilson branches), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with early drop-off and late pickup available. Cost $95-160, depending on location and membership status. Check location to see if lunch and/or snack will be provided. More: https://bit.ly/3ZcY495

Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1833 Broad St., Augusta, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., no early or late care available, $35 per day, ages 5-12. Scholarships may be available. Call 706-364-5762 or visit , 1833 Broad St., Augusta, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., no early or late care available, $35 per day, ages 5-12. Scholarships may be available. Call 706-364-5762 or visit https://augustakroc.org/krocaugusta/children--youth

Arts and education camps

Nailed It DIY , 7025 Evans Town Center Blvd., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., (Monday, checkers/tic-tac-toe set; Tuesday, Hollywood star light; Wednesday, Plinko; Thursday, air plant holder; Friday, yardzee). More: , 7025 Evans Town Center Blvd., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., (Monday, checkers/tic-tac-toe set; Tuesday, Hollywood star light; Wednesday, Plinko; Thursday, air plant holder; Friday, yardzee). More: https://evans.naileditdiy.com

Painted Lady and Fort STEM, 108-109 Shartom Drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., art and science activities, $250 for the week. After- and before-care is available at a cost. Discounts available for siblings and existing students. More: , 108-109 Shartom Drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., art and science activities, $250 for the week. After- and before-care is available at a cost. Discounts available for siblings and existing students. More: https://www.facebook.com/events/740039680991315

Other activities

These aren’t camps but are some places you might be able to spend time with your kids during their free week:

