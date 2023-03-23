Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

TSA confirms it considers peanut butter a liquid

The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container...
The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container to pass through security.(estefaniavizcaino via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Transportation Security Administration has confirmed it considers peanut butter a liquid which means you aren’t allowed to bring large containers of it onto planes.

The TSA explained its ruling in a Twitter post Tuesday.

It defines a liquid as something with no definite shape that takes the shape of its container.

The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container to pass through security.

The issue took off last week when podcaster Patrick Neve had his jar of peanut butter confiscated at airport security.

Neve shared the experience in a Twitter post that went viral. The post generated a flood of likes and responses with many pushing back on the TSA rule.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County patrol car TikTok
The story behind viral video of Richmond County patrol car
Evans Middle School in Georgia
7 Evans Middle School students charged with possession
Stevens Creek Elementary, Martinez, Ga.
2 teachers investigated over how they got students’ attention
Michael Dollar caught this 70 lb. flathead catfish March 4th at Clarks Hill Lake.
Angler sets new record with catfish at Clarks Hill Lake
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
2 women in hospital after separate shootings in Richmond County

Latest News

.
We tried the new Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle hunting lodge are being auctioned off in Pembroke,...
Hundreds attend auction where Murdaugh property for sale
FILE - The shooting took place early Thursday morning in north Houston.
Authorities: 1 person fatally shot during rescue of migrants
People walk in front of the courthouse past cameras and equipment set up by the media ahead of...
AP source: Trump grand jury hearing other matters Thursday
If you’re ignoring the possibility of losing every digital file, you’re taking a chance.
What the Tech: Save your computer on World Backup Day