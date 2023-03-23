Rock Fore! Dough completes lineup for annual golf week concert

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The organizers of the Rock Fore! Dough concert on Thursday announced two additions to the lineup of the annual golf week event.

First Tee – Augusta is welcoming back Sister Hazel to the Rock Fore! Dough stage and bringing Voice of Harold to this event for the first time.

The artists join Riley Green, Cody Webb and DJ Rock to complete the lineup for the 19th annual show.

The event will be held April 4 at the Evans Towne Center Park.

Ticket prices

General admission: $40

Pit pass: $75

To buy tickets or for more information, visit the Rock Fore! Dough website

About Sister Hazel

Originating from Gainesville, Fla., Sister Hazel includes five seasoned musicians whose well-spring of natural talent has been called “one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years” by Performing Songwriter Magazine.

“All for You,” topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997 and the success propelled the group’s album to platinum status.

Since then, the band has become firmly established not only in rock and alternative music, but now in country with four back-to-back Billboard Top Country Album Chart entries.

In addition to the events and touring, the band also gives back with Lyrics For Life. Founded by singer Ken Block, the charity unites musicians and celebrities for concerts and auctions to benefit cancer research and patient-care charities.

About Voice of Harold

It’s hard for Hootie & the Blowfish’s Mark Bryan to remember a time when the music of R.E.M. wasn’t a crucial component of his personal playlist.

First as a fan, then as a colleague and eventually as an occasional collaborator, Bryan’s affection for and connection to the Athens act’s seminal songs runs both deep and wide. He acquired a black Rickenbacker strikingly similar to R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck’s signature six string.

He picked up the mandolin that allowed him to lose his religion. And he connected with former People Who Must frontman and fellow veteran of the Southeastern scene Joe Stevenson to find Voice of Harold.

Born of Bryan and Stevenson’s regular performance of select R.E.M. tunes at the Murray Bros Caddyshack Charity Golf Tournament, Voice of Harold – named for a famous R.E.M outtake – is more than merely a musical tribute to the musicians’ favorite act. It’s a full band experience that celebrates the iconic hits and deep cuts of one of America’s most influential catalogues.

