2 women in hospital after separate shootings in Richmond County

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings Wednesday night.

The first incident occurred on the 2700 block of Raborn Drive. Authorities say a White female chased after unknown subject(s) in her car after they shot into her home.

According to the sheriff’s office, the subject(s) then shot into her vehicle striking her at least once. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The second shooting occurred on the 4600 block of Story Mill Road. A male and woman drove into their driveway and saw an unknown vehicle parked there.

A White male from the unknown vehicle fired several shots into the homeowners’ vehicle, striking the woman at least two times, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say she was taken to the hospital for treatment. Check WRDW.com for updates.

