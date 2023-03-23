Submit Photos/Videos
Reopening ceremony planned for Fort Gordon garden

The Fort Gordon community garden is reopening, thanks to the help of AmeriCorps volunteers.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fort Gordon garrison will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the reopening of the installation’s community garden.

The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. Monday.

Post officials credit the hard work of volunteers.

MORE | Bridgestone employees team up to Clean Up Aiken!

In addition to local volunteers who lent a hand and their personal time, Fort Gordon became the first Army installation to sponsor an AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps group, which contributed greatly to the effort.

The AmeriCorps team spent approximately a month on Fort Gordon not only restoring the garden but also working on conservation projects in the installation’s training areas.

It’s a new partnership the installation hopes to continue.

After Monday’s ceremony, the garden will be turned over to Fort Gordon families for their enjoyment and use.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

