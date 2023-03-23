Reopening ceremony planned for Fort Gordon garden

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fort Gordon garrison will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the reopening of the installation’s community garden.

The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. Monday.

Post officials credit the hard work of volunteers.

In addition to local volunteers who lent a hand and their personal time, Fort Gordon became the first Army installation to sponsor an AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps group, which contributed greatly to the effort.

The AmeriCorps team spent approximately a month on Fort Gordon not only restoring the garden but also working on conservation projects in the installation’s training areas.

It’s a new partnership the installation hopes to continue.

After Monday’s ceremony, the garden will be turned over to Fort Gordon families for their enjoyment and use.

