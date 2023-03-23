Prescribed burn could have an impact along state line

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several agencies will oversee a prescribed burn Friday along the South Carolina-Georgia border.

The burn will be conducted on 1,333 acres of the Long Cane Ranger District in southern Edgefield and McCormick counties. The smoke could have an impact in the area of Edgefield and South Carolina Highway 23, with smoke visible from Augusta.

Several roads will be closed, including Philpot Road (Forest Service Road 661). Other potential road closures will be determined by agencies involved in the burn.

The Forks Area Trail System will be closed, including Big Rock and Tower Trails, through Monday.

Here's a look at the burn area on March 24, 2023. (Contributed)

The public is asked to use caution in the area, drive safely and expect to see fire crews on roadways in the area. Drivers should be aware of signage, reduce their speed and use low-beam headlights if they encounter smoke.

Agencies participating in the burn include Sumter National Forest, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the S.C. Department of Transportation and the Merriwether Fire Department.

Real-time interactive maps of active fires and burn notifications in South Carolina can viewed at https://www.scfc.gov/protection/fire-burning/fire-resources

View interactive maps of completed burns and planned burn units for 2023 on national forests and grasslands across the Southeastern at https://usfs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=b196b5958480421fa7b5ee2a6ce91d31

