Police: Man stole $15K while store clerk died from a medical emergency

A store clerk has died after suffering a medical emergency
Atlanta police officials said a store clerk collapsed and died and a man seen in surveillance video walked right behind the register and stole $15,000.
By Jamarlo Phillips and Tori Cooper
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - - Atlanta police officials said a store clerk collapsed and died and a man seen in surveillance video walked right behind the register and stole $15,000 instead of calling 911 to help save the store clerk’s life.

Now, police officials are looking for the thief.

According to police, the male made his way behind the register after an employee collapsed from a sudden medical episode. The suspect then took $15,000 from the register and fled the scene.

Atlanta News First spoke to one of the store clerk’s close friends who is very upset.

“AB was a great guy,” the store clerk’s friend, Michael said everyone in the southwest Atlanta neighborhood along Campbellton Road knew his friend AB.

“And this was so unnecessary,” last week Michael said his friend AB was working the night shift at the Welcome Foods convenience store along Campbellton Road when he collapsed behind the register “I mean, the guy had the opportunity to probably save his life by dialing 911 but his greed had him go in there and take the money and cigarettes and he just had no regard for the person laying there.”

The heartless act shocked this tight-knit southwest Atlanta community and those who frequent the store who knew AB.

AB’s friend Michael said he saw the surveillance video of what happened and hasn’t been able to forget it ever since.

“It was so ugly because he pushed the door over his body, no consideration of him. With that being said, it was two hours, and you know with that being said it was two hours actually before he passed away. So I mean if he would have rendered aid, who knows, who knows! A 911 call and take the money and go you know what I mean? Dial 9-1-1 first man you’re helping a human being,” Michael said.

1975 Campbellton Rd. SW
1975 Campbellton Rd. SW(WANF)

Atlanta police officials told Atlanta News First that the man in the image above is believed to have been involved in a larceny that occurred at 1975 Campbellton Rd. SW on March 16.

If you recognize the man in the picture call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Police are now offering $2,000 for information that helps lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

