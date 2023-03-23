North Augusta and Harlem High School battle at SRP Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lacing up their cleats, putting on their gloves, and picking up their bats at SRP Park, has the power to create memories that will last a lifetime.

“I think it’s pretty cool, getting to come out here and watch Harlem and North Augusta play some baseball,” said Kaden from Evans.

“It’s really fun to get to be out here to support our boys, and just being at this field is really exciting,” said Ann Marie Partl.

“I really think it’s neat that Harlem gets to be here. You know, it’s such a small town. It’s great proof that they can really pack a punch when it comes to sports,” said Catherine Martin.

Spending a night at the ballpark can be fun for anyone. Even if you’re not old enough to know what a baseball is.

“We are having so much fun tonight watching Harlem school play at SRP Park. This is Evelyn’s first baseball game, and she’s having the absolute best time of here life. The most entertaining thing is definitely when the stadium lights came on,” she said.

“I’m hoping one day when she gets a little bit older and wants to play a little softball, and I hope Harlem can stay undefeated out here, and have a good,” said Johnathan Edwards.

More often than not, opportunities to play on a professional field are few and far between. So seeing some of their friends, family, and classmates hit the diamond at SRP park has the power to help young ballplayers dream big and swing for the fences.

Kaden said: “I want to go out there and play every day. That would be pretty cool. It inspires me that these guys coming out here and playing their hardest got them to this point.”

“It’s so cool,” said several North Augusta fans.

“It’s pretty cool to come here,” said one fan.

Another one said: “It’s really fun!”

“It’s like, if you come to these games it’s most of these kids’ dreams to get to come out here and play on this field, and then for high school kids, I mean if you don’t make it you still get an experience out here,” baseball fan.

America’s favorite pastime has been bringing people together for more than 100 years, and knowing how much people around the CSRA care about the game and those who play it, that love is moving on to the next generation.

“We are getting a good taste of what it will be like to be the parent of a high school athlete and while we have a few more years to go before we get there, we’re really looking forward to the community rallying around our daughter, like we’re able to rally around these kids tonight.”

The final score is five to one in favor of the Bulldogs, who improve their unbeaten record to 16-0.

