New golf course set to come to North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new golf course is coming to North Augusta in the near future.

Cypress Shoals will be located between West Martintown Road, Interstate 20, and the Savannah River.

The property will include 1,742 acres of land.

According to their website, Cypress Shoals will be designed for individuals that enjoy active lifestyles. Their website states it wants to create a balance between sports, health, and wellbeing.

What Cypress Shoals will include:

Two 18-hole signature golf courses, one designed by Tom Watson

A spa and wellness center

200 residential lots

60 club condominiums and 20 golf cottages

40 one-acre lots and luxury cabins

A 5-star boutique riverfront inn

30 miles of hiking trails

Riverfront access for fishing and kayaking

A 624-acre hunting and fishing preserve with private lodge, gunroom, and on-site gunsmith

Equestrian facilities

Conservation preserve and interpretive center on private islands

Conference hotel with 40 villas, retail and clubhouse

Along with the land, you’ll find activities that include fishing, kayaking, hiking, hunting, and horseback riding.

“We look for Cypress Shoals to be fertile ground establishing lasting connections that create enduring legacies,” said their website.

To learn more about the golf course, visit the Cypress Shoals’ website.

