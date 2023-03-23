Submit Photos/Videos
Meet Cooper, a new law enforcement K9 in Burke County

Cooper
Cooper(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has a new K9 named Cooper.

Cooper and all associated training and equipment were awarded to the agency by the K9s of Valor Foundation.

That’s all valued at $25,000.

“This is a win for the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and will be an asset to our community,” Capt. Jimmy Wylds said.

Cooper is a 19-month-old yellow Labrador retriever and has been trained in narcotics detection.

Cooper’s new handler, Deputy Tyler May, will travel in the second week of April to Pacesetter K9 and join Cooper for several weeks of training.

May and Cooper have also been offered the opportunity to go to Knoxville, Tenn., to train one on one with tracking expert Mike Lilley at MLK9.

Cooper will be able to track and locate missing people in Burke County, assist deputies with locating narcotics and help other agencies in the region when asked.

“We can’t express how much we appreciate the K9s of Valor Foundation for giving us this opportunity, and for everyone else involved for making this happen,” the sheriff’s agency said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

