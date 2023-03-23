Mascot has been selected for new Highland Springs school

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After more than 1,200 teachers, students, parents and other school stakeholders weighed in on their preference, Highland Springs Middle has a mascot: The Riverhawks.

Principal Paige Day and Highland Springs’ Bookkeeper Jessica Hill made the announcement in a video recorded on site at the new campus.

Students and families zoned for the new school received a letter from Day Wednesday, along with an invitation link for an early access opportunity to premiere the video Thursday, March 23, at 4:30 p.m.

“We wanted to give students and families zoned for Highland Springs the opportunity for a sneak peek at their new mascot,” Day explained.

The video revealing Highland Springs’ Mascot was shared publicly through the District’s website, social media and with local media for their coverage about an hour later.

“I’m amazed and excited with the participation in voting for our mascot,” she continued. “I’m confident that this high level of engagement will extend well beyond the opening of our school in July and become part of the culture at Highland Springs, as well as a contributing favor to the success of our students.”

The Riverhawks received nearly 49% of the vote, and was the hands-down favorite among students and families zoned for Highland Springs. The Titans were also a popular option, with 493 votes (40.7%). Other water-themed mascots received less than 10% of the vote, with 7.9% for the River Rapids (96 votes) and 2.9% for the Tridents (35 votes).

Highland Springs is set to open as the district transitions to its modified Year-Round Calendar on July 25.

Following voting, the community-selected mascot was sent back to art for a final rendering and custom design, which reflects the inside of the school with a color palette consisting of cool blues and green. Several variations of the Riverhawk brand, including a talon, side angle, and a wing design for football helmets, are in final design stages as the area’s newest middle school gets geared up for fall sports.

Day describes the Riverhawk as an osprey in the mascot reveal video. Riverhawks can be seen throughout our area in huge nests along the Savannah River, or as they monitor fish from the tops of trees, channel markers or utility poles.

“Like the Riverhawk,” Day shared at the conclusion of the video, “we know the first class at Highland Springs is going to rise to new heights.”

Riverhawks fans are encouraged to follow Highland Springs on social media at “Highland Springs Middle School” on Facebook and @highlandspringsmiddle on Instagram for future updates, including soon-to-be-announced tours.

